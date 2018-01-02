Two men helped by firefighters after New Year's Day kitchen blaze

A man was rescued by firefighters and another who went in to save him given oxygen after a kitchen fire in a house.

Crews from South Shields and Hebburn Fire Stations were called to a mid-terrace house in Spencer Walk in Biddick Hall, South Shields, at 9.50pm yesterday after food inside the oven caught light.

A 34-year-old man was helped out of the home by firefighters and given oxygen, while a 31-year-old who had gone in to try and help the occupier also needed oxygen after breathing in smoke.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent into the house to put out the blaze, with a fan then used to clear the rooms of fumes.

The kitchen was moderately damaged by smoke, with other rooms also affected by the fire, which started by accident.