Two people needing treatment after five-car crash on A19 in Sunderland causes delays of 'up to 40 minutes'

Drivers are facing delays of up to 40 minutes after a five-car crash on the A19 this evening.

It has happened on the northbound side of the road near the turn-off for the A690 at Herrington.

Northumbria Police say that one lane has been blocked due to the incident.

The force tweeted: "Police are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision A19 Northbound just prior to the A690 turnoff, Houghton Le Spring.

"Lane 2 is currently blocked.

"Lane 1 traffic still moving but very slowly.

"Please avoid the area if possible as there are long tailbacks in the area."

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said that a rapid response vehicle has been sent to the scene with two people needing to be taken to hospital.

Highways England North East tweeted: "As a result of the collision on the #A19 Northbound, there are delays of approx. 40 minutes."

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A19 Northbound near A690 Durham Road.

"Five vehicles have collided."