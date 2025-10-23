Two people taken to hospital following a crash on a busy Jarrow road
Emergency services were called to Swinburne Street, in Jarrow, shortly after 10am on Thursday, October 23, following reports of a road traffic accident.
Photos show officers from Northumbria Police working at the scene, with the road closed to other motorists.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and two crews from their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).
NEAS has confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for further treatment following the incident.
Northumbria Police have revealed that one of the vehicles overturned and collided with a building as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for the Force commented: “At 10.15am today (Thursday), we received a report of a collision on Swinburne Street in Jarrow.
“It was reported that two vehicles had collided, causing one of the vehicles to overturn and collide with a building.
“Emergency services are in attendance and a section of the road is currently closed with a diversion in place.”