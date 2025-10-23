Two people taken to hospital following a crash on a busy Jarrow road

Two people have needed hospital treatment following a crash in Jarrow.

Emergency services were called to Swinburne Street, in Jarrow, shortly after 10am on Thursday, October 23, following reports of a road traffic accident.

Photos show officers from Northumbria Police working at the scene, with the road closed to other motorists.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash, on Swinburne Street, in Jarrow. | North News & Pictures

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and two crews from their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

NEAS has confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for further treatment following the incident.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.11am on Thursday 23 October to reports of a road traffic incident on Swinburne Street in Jarrow.

Police have condoned off the road while they work at the scene. | North News & Pictures

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

The crash took place shortly after 10am on Thursday, October 23. | North News & Pictures

“Two patients were transported to hospital for further treatment.”

Northumbria Police have revealed that one of the vehicles overturned and collided with a building as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Force commented: “At 10.15am today (Thursday), we received a report of a collision on Swinburne Street in Jarrow.

“It was reported that two vehicles had collided, causing one of the vehicles to overturn and collide with a building.

“Emergency services are in attendance and a section of the road is currently closed with a diversion in place.”