Two-vehicle crash on A194 causing delays heading towards A19

Emergency services are on route to a two vehicle crash on the A194 Leam Lane eastbound ahead of the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.

By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:37 am
Crash on the A194 near A19 roundabout

There are wide delays in the area and there are queues on the slip road joining the A19.

Police officers are heading to the scene to divert traffic around the incident.

North East Traffic Live said: “A194 Leam Lane, delays to eastbound traffic due to a 2 vehicle road traffic collision prior to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.”