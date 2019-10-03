Two-vehicle crash on A194 causing delays heading towards A19
Emergency services are on route to a two vehicle crash on the A194 Leam Lane eastbound ahead of the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:37 am
There are wide delays in the area and there are queues on the slip road joining the A19.
Police officers are heading to the scene to divert traffic around the incident.
North East Traffic Live said: “A194 Leam Lane, delays to eastbound traffic due to a 2 vehicle road traffic collision prior to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.”