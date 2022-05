Fire services are currently at the scene in Argyle Street, Hebburn, after sending five appliances, an aerial ladder and command support unit.

The situation is believed to have escalated quickly, with the blaze spreading across the derelict unit at pace.

The fire is described as a large incident and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has warned the area will be busy while officers deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire on Argyle Street, Hebburn

Fire in Argyle Street, Hebburn

Fire at Argyle Street, Hebburn

Fire at Argyle Street, Hebburn