Issuing advice to communities across the region on Sunday, December 11, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) had some tips for those who celebrate Christmas with a real tree.

Posting a video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, TWFRS reminded the public to make sure their Christmas tree is “well watered” to avoid a fire taking hold. The dramatic footage shows a side-by-side comparison of a watered tree versus a dry tree, and how a potential fire could spread more quickly on the latter.

A statement from TWFRS added: "Always make sure you keep your tree away from any naked flames - we're talking to those candle lovers out there - and don't overload your sockets with lights.”

“They may be simple checks but it could save your Christmas.”

For more safety advice, visit the fire service website.

