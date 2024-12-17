Tyne Tunnel operator announces additional weekend closure

An additional weekend closure is set impact the Tyne Tunnel.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnel, has announced an additional weekend closure as maintenance work continues to the Northbound tunnel.

It will be closed from 8pm on Friday, January 3, and it set to reopen to members of the public at 6am on Monday, January 6.

Motorists will be able to use the Southbound tunnel during the closure period as it will be operating in bi-directional mode.

TT2 has announced an additional weekend closure for maintenance. | TT2

The work has been paused for wo weekends over the peak Christmas peak, with the Northbound tunnel being fully open to drivers on the weekends from Friday, December 20, until Sunday, December 29.

A TT2 spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we use the quieter post-Christmas period to carry out additional work, which will help ensure that the tunnels continue to serve our community safely and efficiently for many years to come.”

You can keep up to date with the TT2 maintenance work by visiting https://www.tt2.co.uk/ or by following them on X at: @TT2Limited.