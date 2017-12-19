Ultimate Bublé: TV appearance ahead of star Mark Daniels’ visit to Customs House in South Shields

Music lovers in South Tyneside can get a sneak TV preview of an act which is coming to South Tyneside.

Mark Daniels, whose act pays tribute to Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is set to star in an ITV Christmas special tomorrow ahead of a UK tour, but he will be bringing his show, Ultimate Bublé, to The Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields, on Friday, February 2.

Audiences can, however, catch a glimpse of his act when he takes to the stage in a special show honouring the emergency services tomorrow.

A Night for the Emergency Services will be screened on ITV at 9pm, featuring talented members of the emergency services performing alongside special celebrity guests, including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Leona Lewis.

It will be presented by Ashley Banjo and the rest of dance group Diversity.

Mark, a volunteer helmsman at Ilfracombe RNLI, will perform as Michael Bublé in the show, singing a Christmas favourite.

Banjo spent a day with Mark and the rest of the crew to see for himself what they are faced with when saving lives at sea.

He said: “Our emergency services are incredible. They do so much for us and it is fantastic to not only put on a show for them, but to

perform alongside some of the talented people in the emergency services to show the nation’s thanks and appreciation for the work they do.”

Mark has developed the Ultimate Bublé show over the last seven years.

He said: “The idea is to bring a taste of Michael Bublé’s concert arena tour to the UK theatre.”

The show in February starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced £19.50 and available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.