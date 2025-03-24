A South Tyneside mum has spoken of her frustration after plans to introduce charges for post-16 SEND transport take a step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynsey Simmons, from the Harton area, has stated that children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) face having opportunities taken away from them after South Tyneside Council’s plans to charge for post-16 SEND transport take a step closer to becoming a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has has historically paid for eligible post-16 SEND young people to travel to their place of education free of charge, despite there being no requirement to offer free or subsidised provision.

Now due to increasing pressures on the service and large budget overspends, South Tyneside Council is proposing that some families should pay a “contribution charge” towards travel costs - equating to £1,069.20 per child per year.

Lynsey, whose 16-year-old daughter Bethany uses the transport service, has told the Shields Gazette that having access to post-16 SEND transport has helped her daughter become more independent as she isn’t relying on her family to take her to school.

Lynsey Simmons and her daughter, Bethany. | Other 3rd Party

The 46-year-old said: “Bethany struggled through the entirety of secondary school, she was in a mainstream school and moved to a SEND school. She left school with GCSEs and has the academic ability to move on to do college courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has post-16 transport to get to some riding stables where she is doing a placement course and it has been an absolute god send.

“It is helping her work towards independence because when she was at secondary school, we would take her and pick her up.

“For her to make the transition into adult life, she needs to be independent and she isn’t there with public transport yet - she couldn’t do that.

“So the taxi has actually brought her on leaps and bounds this year as it has allowed her to go somewhere without us having to constantly be by her side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hoping that going into next year, we would have access to the transport to take her to a mainstream college course but the course that she wants to do isn’t available locally, it is only available in Durham or Kirkley Hall.

“That option has essentially been cut off from her as we don’t have £1,000 to pay for transport there and back.”

Lynsey has voiced her frustration at South Tyneside Council’s cabinet for making the decision to introduce the contribution charge, stating that it will take opportunities away from young people with SEND.

She added: “It is really frustrating and makes me feel quite angry because the whole point of supporting disabled children is to allow them to have the same opportunity as their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been taken away from Bethany now because she can’t use public transport and there isn’t a local provider of the course she wants to do so I feel very let down by the system.

“I think the Council knew what they wanted to do and they were going to do it regardless of what people said. We told them in our response that it would be unobtainable for us to pay that money for transport.

“They knew that by taking the free transport away, a number of children would no longer be able to go to a provider that is suitable for them.

“It is really disappointing and it is taking opportunities away from children who have had a hard enough time to start with, without putting more barriers in the way to get the education they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the contribution charge would be means-tested and the council said low-income families and those eligible for free school meals would still pay nothing.

However, the new charge is still expected to impact around 105 learners, according to cabinet papers.

Councillor Liz McHugh, cabinet member for children and families social care and education and skills, has stated that the Council will be looking to encourage post-16 SEND learners to take up an offer of “independent travel training”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commented: “We’re looking to encourage our young people to take up an independent travel training offer and ensure more young people are equipped with the skills to access public transport now and for their future, helping them to become more socially mobile and access education, employment and training opportunities in the future.”

Cabinet members voted unanimously in favour of the introduction of a contribution charge during last Wednesday’s meeting.

Following this decision, the new contribution charge arrangement is expected to come into effect from September 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.