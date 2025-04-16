Vandals cause damage to a popular South Shields park ahead of the Easter weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Tyneside Council has revealed that vandals have caused significant damage to South Marine Park earlier this week (Monday, April 14) ahead of the Easter weekend.
The local authority has stated that the damage to the South Shields park included setting fire to litter bins, destroying seating and damaging stones along the pond.
In a post on social media, South Tyneside Council is asking residents to be careful when visiting the park until the relevant repairs can be made.
The post said: “Our teams have been working hard to get parks across South Tyneside ready to welcome residents and visitors ahead of the Easter holidays.
“On Monday, April 14, vandals caused significant damage in the South Marine Park.
”The damage includes setting fires to litter bins, destruction of seating and stone damage along the pond.
“We ask all residents to be careful until repairs can be made.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
The local authority has stated that the repairs “will be costly” and they are asking any residents with information to get in touch with them to help find those responsible.
You can make vandalism reports anonymously online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.