Vandals cause damage to a popular South Shields park ahead of the Easter weekend

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:26 BST
South Tyneside Council is appealing for information after vandals damage a South Shields park.

South Tyneside Council has revealed that vandals have caused significant damage to South Marine Park earlier this week (Monday, April 14) ahead of the Easter weekend.

The local authority has stated that the damage to the South Shields park included setting fire to litter bins, destroying seating and damaging stones along the pond.

Vandals have caused damage to South Marine Park just days before the Easter weekend.
Vandals have caused damage to South Marine Park just days before the Easter weekend. | South Tyneside Council

In a post on social media, South Tyneside Council is asking residents to be careful when visiting the park until the relevant repairs can be made.

The post said: “Our teams have been working hard to get parks across South Tyneside ready to welcome residents and visitors ahead of the Easter holidays.

The damage included setting fire to bins, destroying benches and removing stones from alongside the pond.
The damage included setting fire to bins, destroying benches and removing stones from alongside the pond. | South Tyneside Council

“On Monday, April 14, vandals caused significant damage in the South Marine Park.

”The damage includes setting fires to litter bins, destruction of seating and stone damage along the pond.

“We ask all residents to be careful until repairs can be made.”

The local authority has stated that the repairs “will be costly” and they are asking any residents with information to get in touch with them to help find those responsible.

Residents are being asked to take care when in the park until the repair work can be carried out.
Residents are being asked to take care when in the park until the repair work can be carried out. | South Tyneside Council

You can make vandalism reports anonymously online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.

