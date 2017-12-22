Vandals who targeted newly-opened play park blasted by young mum

Vandals who targeted a newly opened play park in South Tyneside have been blasted by a young mum who relies on the facility to entertain her little one.

The seafront play area, was unveiled only a couple of months ago, in an area known locally as ‘the skatey park’, in South Shields.

The damaged clock at the seafront play park.

The multi-use games area, which features play equipment for children of all ages - including an assault course - had been a welcome addition for parents and youngsters.

One woman, who takes her daughter there regularly for play and fresh air was horrified when she saw the damage to the equipment.

The young mum, who lives nearby, said: “I was thrilled when the play area opened, because I had somewhere to take my daughter.

“She loves playing in the fresh air and it’s great to be so close to the beach.

“Then, earlier this week, I took her down after baby group but this time I was horrified at the damage that had been caused.

“The giant time clock is broken – it looks like it’s been smashed – and graffiti tags have been sprayed on one some of the equipment.”

She added: “It makes me both angry and sad that these people don’t have anything better to do than to ruin the fun for young ones.

“I have told other mums about this facility and have encouraged them to come down and play.

“I would just embarrassed the way it looks now. It’s disgusting.

“The council really needs to do something to clean the place up and install cameras to deter vandals from causing more damage.”

Coun Moira Smith, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “This vandalism is both senseless and disgraceful. This park has only been open for around six months and has proven to be a popular addition to our seafront for both residents and visitors.

“It is such a shame that a tiny minority of people have chosen to deface this well-used equipment. We spend around £100,000 a year removing graffiti and this pointless behaviour simply places an additional burden on taxpayers.

“We would urge the public to support us and report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to our Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.”