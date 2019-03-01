'Very frightening' South Shields man jailed after smashing his way into ex-partner's home

A young man who breached the restraining order that prevented him from contacting his ex-partner has been jailed.

Casey Bell, 25, went to the victim's house on two occasions, trying to force entry the second time as well as contacting her over the phone.

Bell, of Barehirst Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a restraining order at earlier hearings.

The restraining order had been imposed on August 3, 2016, at Sunderland Magistrates' court.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on Friday that Bell had gone to the victim's home and a row erupted between the two on August 20 last year.

Prosecutor Stephen Duffield added that on August 25 and 29 last year Bell had sent the victim text messages and made phone calls to her.

The court heard Bell threatened to attack the victim's friend's house on August 25.

On the same day Bell attended the complainant's house again but this time forced his way into her home, smashing through a window.

On August 29, Mr Duffield said, Bell made 13 phone calls to the victim in total. He also sent a message that said "hide."

The court heard that Bell and the victim had been in an "abusive relationship" over the years and Bell had previously assaulted the victim, who expressed her fear in her victim impact statement.

Defending, David Comb said: "He is a person who experienced a really profoundly disadvantaged childhood."

Recorder Ian Mullarkey said: "You have a bad record of offending."

He added that Bell had "caused considerable distress" to the victim and that his behaviour on August 25 "must have been very frightening".

Recorder Mullarkey sentenced Bell to 14 months behind bars.