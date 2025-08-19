Viral TikTok star reveals the 10 best places to live in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

A TikTok star has revealed the best places to live in the North East.

North East TikTok star Liam Lav has showcased the 10 best places to live in the region.

At the start of his video, Liam does prefix the list with: “This is research done by the British Town Association, not me.”

Known for showcasing niche information about the North East, Liam has amassed more than 36,000 followers on the platform and is well known by his catch phase “Areet baby!”

You can follow him at: https://www.tiktok.com/@liam_lav.

Take a look through to see the list and what Liam says about each place.

1. Best places to live in the North East

A TikTok star has revealed the best places to live in the North East. | Google Maps

Liam states Washington has some "good bits" and some "bad bits".

2. Washington - number 10

Liam states Washington has some "good bits" and some "bad bits". | Google Maps

"There are some nice food places down there."

3. Heaton - number nine

"There are some nice food places down there." | Google Maps

Liam clarifies that it isn't New York City, in the United States.

4. New York - number eight

Liam clarifies that it isn't New York City, in the United States. | Google Maps

