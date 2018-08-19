Visitors step back in time to learn to fight like a Roman soldier at historic South Shields site

The secrets of how the Roman Cavalry trained were revealed as soldiers went head to head at a historic South Shields site.

Dressed in battle gear and mounted on horseback, re-enactors demonstrated the techniques they used to protect themselves in battle.

The Roman cavalry display at Arbeia Roman Fort.

Using a variety of weapons, including swords and spears, they showed spectators at Arbeia Roman Fort in South Shields just how it was done, as well as how important their shields were for protection.

The event was one of many which have taken place at the Lawe Top visitor attraction during the summer holidays.

Julie Fenwick from Arbeia said: “The displays are all about showing the public just how the Romans protected themselves in battle with their weapons and how sturdy the shields were.

“The turnout has been quite good considering we have had cloudy weather, and there are no birds of prey, as the company was unable to attend at the last minute.

Roman Cavalry display at Arbeia Roman Fort, South Shields.

“But we have still been quite busy. We have also had Marley the horse giving rides to youngsters in the chariot.”

Throughout the summer, Arbeia has hosted a number of events and family fun days involving arts and crafts and other Roman-inspired displays.

Julie added: “The events have really helped to boost our numbers.

“Every year, we put on displays and fun days for families, free of charge, and they are always well-attended.

The Roman cavalry display at Arbeia Roman Fort.

“We have families coming down and sometimes spend the whole day here with their children.”

During the day, guided tours of the site took place where people are able to uncover the story of Arbeia and the Roman Army that lived there.

The fort is said to have been the birth place of the Northumbrian king Oswin.

For details of more events visit arbeiaromanfort.org.uk

Action from the Roman cavalry display.