Visitors to South Shields beach told ‘take rubbish home’

Visitors to South Shields seafront are being urged to do their bit after dirty nappies were left discarded on the beach.

One reader contacted the Gazette to reveal his disgust at the rubbish left behind on Little Haven Beach following the bank holiday weekend.

Coun Moira Smith

The warm weather saw thousands head to the seafront to enjoy the attractions and the coastline.

However, instead of taking their rubbish with them, some chose to leave it behind making the area look unsightly and putting wildlife at risk of harm.

With another bank holiday at the end of month and the summer holiday season just around the corner, council chiefs are calling on visitors to either discard their waste in bins or take it home.

Coun Moira Smith, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “With more visitors and residents enjoying our award-winning parks and beaches it is more important than ever that everyone does their bit to help keep them clean and tidy.

“Litter is not only unsightly and leaves a negative impression of an area, but it can be harmful to both people and wildlife.

“Discarded cans and bottles can cause injury. Marine wildlife can also eat litter thinking it is food with devastating consequences.

“We will not tolerate littering and would always ask people to take their rubbish home or put it in the bins provided when they leave.

“Although we did have additional staff on duty over the bank holiday weekend, the ultimate responsibility lies with the individual and those who do drop litter risk receiving a maximum on the spot fine of £150, which was recently increased from £80 under new Government legislation.

“The only thing that should be left on our beaches is footprints in the sand.”

It is not the first time people who have headed to the seafront following a bank holiday weekend have been met with discarded waste left behind by visitors.

Last year, disgusted Gazette readers sent in images of food cartons, drinks bottles and cans following a similar heatwave.