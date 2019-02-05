Vital repairs carried out on South Shields cemetery chapel which was built 130 years ago

A historic South Shields building has been preserved for future generations thanks to painstaking restoration work.

Grade II-listed Harton Chapel, in Harton Cemetery, has undergone extensive repairs to its store room roof, which was badly water damaged.

The Gothic-style structure is now watertight with a slate roof covering and zink guttering, which will leave it less vulnerable to thieves and vandals.

Work on the building, which was built between 1888 and 1891, took around two months to complete.

Its original features were retained and repaired where possible, or otherwise replaced using the same methods and materials.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for culture, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to protect this local landmark.

“It’s an important part of the town’s heritage, overlooking the cemetery where several notable South Tynesiders, including Captain Richard Annand VC, and members of the Readhead family and relatives of James Simpson Kirkpatrick.

“This beautiful building has stood the test of time for over a century and now thanks to this repair work it will be preserved for the foreseeable future.”

The roof was stripped of its decaying timbers, reclaimed slates and clay ridge tiles were laid and perished plaster was removed from the walls to allow them to dry out.

The work was carried out by North East firm Birchtree Northern.