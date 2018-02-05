Volunteer call for armed forces charity

An armed forces charity is appealing for kind-hearted people to step forward and support veterans struggling to cope with civilian life.

The call to the people of South Tyneside has been made by SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association).

They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them Christine Cribb

It follows latest research by the charity more than two in five (41%) of British Armed Forces veterans quizzed, aged 25-45, said they felt lonely, isolated or suicidal since leaving the armed forces.

One in five said they would feel less lonely if they had a strong support group.

Christine Cribb, Head of Volunteering at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life. After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in Tyne and Wear by joining our network of dedicated volunteers. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with one of our team to find out more.”

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability, and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers aim to provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

A military background is not necessary, but life experience, motivation and enthusiasm are essential for those interested in volunteering..

In addition to volunteer case workers, the SSAFA Tyne and Wear Branch is also looking to recruit a new Branch secretary to help continue its work with veterans and their families in the area.

Branch secretaries are responsible for the day to day running of the branch and provide support to all the other volunteers in the area.

Anyone interested in joining the charity as a caseworker or Branch secretary, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.