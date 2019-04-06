Volunteer efforts of South Shields woman recognised with top award

A community champion in South Tyneside has been hailed as an unsung hero after being presented with a prestigious award.

Amina Hyder has been named as the recepient of a special High Sheriff Award in recognition of her dedication to the Apnar Ghar group in South Shields.

Amina Hyder with her award.

Since 1988, Amina has volunteered her time to the women’s group which supports those from the BME community - eventually being hailed as its ‘backbone’.

Amina was nominated for the Roger Spoor Unsung Hero Award by last year’s winner Dr Shobha Srviastava.

Dr Srviastava said: “Amina has been with Apna Ghar for a number of years, volunteering her time.

“She is here every day. Her background is in finance and she does the group’s accounts. She has become the backbone of the organistion.

“When I nominated Amina for the award I didn’t tell her. I thought she was the most deserving person for this award, and fortunately those in charge of the awards thought so too.

“It was absolutely wonderful news when we were told she had won the award.”

The Roger Spoor Unsung Hero Award is dedicated to Roger Spoor an accountant who, following an accident which left him disabled, went on to support charities and to campaign for better access for disabled people.

Amina said: “I still can’t believe it. Apna Ghar is everything to me, so to be recognised in this way. It has left me speechless.

“I’m overwhelmed by it all.”

As part of the award, Amina was also presented with a cheque for £250 which she has donated to Apna Ghar.

Apna Ghar based in Ocean Road, South Shields, provides support to minority ethnic women through information and guidance on a range of issues, advocacy, practical and emotional support and interpretation.

They provide English and computer classes to help women to boost their confidence and employability, as well as host coffee mornings where the women can come together in a social setting.