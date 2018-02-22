Volunteers wanted to help clean up Marsden Bay

A volunteer call has gone out to the people of South Tyneside to help tackle litter on our scenic coastline.

The National Trust has signed up to Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign in a bid to keep beaches rubbish free.

Marsden Rock at Marsden Bay, Tyne & Wear.

Next month, Keep Britain Tidy aims to inspire 400,000 people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up the rubbish that lies around us.

To help the charity on its way, National Trust rangers and volunteers will be litter picking at Marsden Bay in South Shields on Friday March 2, from 11am until 1pm.

However, the litter pick is open to anyone who wants to get involved and do their bit for the environment.

At a beach clean, last year, rubbish found included sandwich containers, crisp, sweet and lolly wrappers.

Not only is litter an eyesore, it is deadly for wildlife, Dougie Holder

Dougie Holden, National Trust Ranger at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, said: “Our rangers and volunteers spend hundreds of days each year collecting rubbish from our beaches and countryside, including plastics, clothing, food packaging and more.

“Not only is litter an eyesore, it is deadly for wildlife, impacts tourism, and poses a threat to public health.”

Schools, businesses, councils, community groups and individuals are invited to support the #GBSpringClean campaign and get involved in making their bit of the world cleaner.

Dougie added: “The Great British Spring Clean is about communities coming together to tackle this issue head on, and we encourage people to get out in their local areas to play their part.”

Rubbish bags and litter pickers will be provided for those wanting to take part in the clean-up.

Full more details of the beach clean at Marsden Bay, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas or email Dougie at douglas.holden@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 0191 529 0903.