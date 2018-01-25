Vote: Do you think the bus lane signage at Edinburgh Road is clear?

"Highly confusing" and "difficult to spot" - these are just some of the words used to describe signage around a new bus lane in Jarrow.

Councillor Lee Hughes, who represents Bede ward, has been calling on motorists to challenge any fines they get for driving in the lane, branding the current signs inadequate.

One woman has had her appeal upheld by the Traffic Penalty Tribunal’s adjudicator - who said the road signs are "small" and "easily missed".

But we want to know what you think.

Here are some of your comments from social media:

There are calls to 'go back to the drawing board' with the signage.

Matthew Banks: "Nobody notice the 'bus lane' plastered on the road clearly stating it's for buses? Normally common sense should kick in and tell you it's for buses, not cars or bikes or vans or wagons or lorries, just the bus. Now, if you can't see that then your eye sight isn't up to scratch and you're not fit to drive."

Geoff Stansfield: "It's not the signs or the amount of signs it's a lack of understanding of signs by drivers, it's a bit like speed limit signs - they know what they mean but [choose] to ignore them and speed."

Davey Munroe: "It's definitely a strange place to put a bus lane and the reasoning behind it is to restrict the flow if traffic to the main road. I wonder why?

"However, the signage that denotes the bus lane is more than adequate.

"It's only lazy drivers that have used the junction for many years and don't bother to read road signs and road markings that have been caught out. Stop daydreaming whilst driving and concentrate, you'll all be fine."

Duncan At Equine Evolution: "If people can't see that there is a bus lane ahead of them, then they shouldn't be driving a car. Stop making excuses for drivers who drive around without paying due care and attention to the road in front of them."

Shellie Coyle: "I personally agree that signage approaching the junction in minimal to almost none until your right at the junction."

Andy Âû Wright: "They broke the law. They drove through a bus gate, clearly signposted with Ministry of Transport approved signage. Pay the fine."