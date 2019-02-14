Walk and talk plan at historic Park

People are being invited to have their say over the £3m redevelopment of a historic seafront park in South Tyneside.

Next week, visitors to North Marine Park are being invited to take a stroll with Parks Officer Jade Ridley, and members of the Friends of North and South Marine parks to find out more about a multi-million pound revamp of the area currently taking place. The project, funded with support of a £2.4m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) aims to restore the park to its former Victorian glory.

As part of the £3.2m scheme, preliminary works have started, with contractors expected to being the construction in the summer, undertaking the work in phases so that the park remains open for visitors.

The 90 minute walks are taking place on Wednesday 20th February, at 10am and 2pm – meeting at The Tyne Lifeboat memorial in Sea Road, South Shields.

Those interested in the plans can also find out more about the restoration and how they can get involved in the scheme, at a series of information events taking place next week on:

Tuesday February 19, 10am to 2pm, at Haven Point;

Thursday February 21, 10am to 2pm, at The Word in the Market Place;

Friday February 22, 10am to 2pm, at Ocean Road Community Centre.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “North Marine Park is an important part of our cultural heritage. It is a beautiful space, much loved by the local community and is recognised as a real haven of tranquillity. It is also the perfect place to relax, take a walk and enjoy panoramic views of our stunning coastline from the heights of the Lawe Top. These walks and information sessions give people an ideal opportunity to learn more about how the Council and Friends’ group are working together to ensure the park’s heritage is retained and protected so that we can leave a legacy for future generations to enjoy.”

For information about the restoration visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/northmarinepark