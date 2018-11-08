War memorial project bring generations together

Generations have come together to pay tribute to South Tyneside war heroes by creating their own ‘weeping window’ of poppies.

Youngsters from Dunn Street Primary School in Jarrow joined parents and grandparents to turn plastic bottles into the flower, symbolising remembrance - ahead of this weekend’s Armistice Day events.

Dunn Street Primary school Nursery Nurse Karen Ramshaw (centre) with a selection of pupils alongside their Poppy Display. Picture by FRANK REID

They were joined in the creative venture by residents of nearby Roseway House Care Home who visited the school to help pupils and were later inspired to create their own weeping window.

Both weeping windows - which were based on the artwork unveiled in London to mark the centenary of the start of the First World War - are in pride of place at both the school and the care home.

Assistant headteacher Nicola Noble said: “The idea of creating a weeping window out of plastic bottles was Karen Ramshaw, one of our teaching assistants.

“All the children were involved in creating the display from the nursery all the way through to Year Six. Their parents and grandparents also helped out, along with residents from Roseway Care Home.

They have really enjoyed it and it’s nice the residents of Roseway House were inspired to create their own. Nicola Noble

“The project has really fuelled their imagination and having people in from different generations, it has got them talking.

“They have really enjoyed it and it’s nice the residents of Roseway House were inspired to create their own.”

Among the red poppies, the youngsters have placed purple poppies in tribute to the animals killed during war.

The project was made possible with a grant from the Army Covenant Fund, which has also enabled the school to purchase two silhouette figures, symbolising those who went to war but never come back.

Dunn Street Primary school pupil Bethany Weightman with the Poppy Display created by pupils at the school Picture by FRANK REID

Roseway’s weeping window was unveiled during a day of reminiscing attended by representatives from the Royal British Legion and youngsters from Dunn Street Primary School.

The visitors were treated to cake and tea 1940s style along with the chance to look through memorabilia and artefacts from the 1940s.

Roseway House Care Home have created a poppy fall. resident Tommy Willis