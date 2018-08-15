Warning to jet skiers and speedboat owners to stick to River Tyne speed limit

Jet skiers and speedboat owners are being warned they face prosecution if they break the rules of the River Tyne.

The Port of Tyne is reminding river users that a speed limit of six-knots applies up-stream from the Herd Groyne lighthouse.

The recent warm weather has seen a rise in the number of jet skis and other small high-powered boats enjoying the river.

Although the Port welcomes leisure craft to the river it is urging people to avoid risking injury to themselves and others by travelling at excessive speed.

Steven Clapperton, Director of Health and Safety and Environment and Marine Harbour Master, said: "We want people to enjoy using the river for recreational use, and it's vital river users do so in a safe and responsible manner in order to avoid accidents.

"Exceeding the six-knot limit is classed as anti-social behaviour – it could seriously endanger you and those around you.

In an effort to combat irresponsible behaviour, the Port of Tyne will be undertaking a number of harbour patrols as well as working with the Northumbria Police Marine Unit.

Meanwhile river users are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the Port of Tyne General Byelaws – freely available to download from the Port’s website, and to be aware of the dangers - so they can stay safe this summer.

Anyone who repeatedly abuses the speed limit can expect to face criminal prosecution and a fine.

Jet skis and speed boats are encouraged to make use of the designated Fast Craft Zone, located upriver from the Redheugh Bridge and Newburn Slipway, in which the six-knot speed limit is relaxed.

However, river users are still expected to travel at a safe speed at all times and have regard to other vessels and their proximity to hazards.