Watch as snow showers hit the North East - and here's what to expect in South Tyneside

It's not even the end of October and some parts of the region have already seen snow.

It's chilly in South Tyneside today with temperatures peaking at 7C but it's not likely to feel any warmer than just 3C.

At it's coldest it is expected to feel like -1C this morning.

Light rain is expected throughout the area this morning but there will be sunny intervals as this afternoon.

More rain showers are expected in South Tyneside into the beginning of the week.

Elsewhere in the region, a video from Durham shows that snow has already arrived as winter begins.

Snow showers in Durham this morning

The clocks go back an hour at 2am tomorrow morning and the cold snap today marks the end of British summer time (BST) and to an unusually mild autumn.

Have you seen snow where you are? Send your pictures and videos to Gazette.News@Northeast-Press.co.uk@northeast-press.co.uk