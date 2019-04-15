Watch Game of Thrones tonight at a South Shields pub

A pub in South Shields will be showing the first episode of the final season of Games of Thrones this evening.

Hogarths, in Mile End Road, will be screening the first episode at 9pm today.

The programme returned to our screens for its eighth and final series in the early hours of this morning on Sky Atlantic.

Pub manager, Martin Wood said: "The lights will be dimmed so it will be a very cinematic experience. Big screen down and full sound. There will be nibbles and table service.

"We are hoping to see as good a turn out as we had for the seventh season.

"We are also bringing back our Game of Thrones cocktails. "

The six-episode finale will bring to a conclusion the saga of who will rule from the Iron Throne - almost two years after the end of the previous season.

Fans of the show are advised to arrive at the pub early to ensure they get a seat.