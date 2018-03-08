Watch Newcastle fans chanting after seats damaged at Stadium of Light

A probe has been launched after a number of seats were damaged by Newcastle United fans at the Stadium of Light last night.

About 300 Newcastle supporters travelled to Wearside for a Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Sunderland.

Several seats were broken during the match, which the Magpies went on to win on penalties.

This video sent to us captures Newcastle fans chanting and waving around parts of seats.

In the clip, they are heard singing 'the Geordie boys are taking the ****'.

There is currently no evidence that the fans in the video were responsible for the damage

A photograph taken after the game showing some of the damage caused to seats.

Pictures taken following the game clearly showed seats missing in the South Stand of the Stadium of Light.

A tweet sent by one Newcastle fan after the match said that he had one of the seats.

He later tweeted that he had found the seat on the Metro on his way home, and advised the club to call the train operator's lost and found department.

The seats were broken after Lynden Gooch put Sunderland 2-1 ahead in the second half of the match.

Newcastle's Callum Roberts equalised in stoppage time to force the game into extra-time, and they then went on to win 11-10 on penalties.

There was a small police presence inside the stadium for the game, which was the first reserve derby in four years.

Northumbria Police and both clubs have been contacted for comment.