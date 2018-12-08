Watch photo gallery from South Shields festive parade

But, as our pictures below show, the absence of the camels from Friday's festive parade through South Shields did not prevent families from enjoying themselves. You can also read our full report here.
View more
The main act may well have been missing after their transport was caught up in a traffic jam.
But, as our pictures below show, the absence of the camels from Friday's festive parade through South Shields did not prevent families from enjoying themselves. You can also read our full report here.