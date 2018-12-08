The Spark drummers.

Watch photo gallery from South Shields festive parade

The main act may well have been missing after their transport was caught up in a traffic jam.

But, as our pictures below show, the absence of the camels from Friday's festive parade through South Shields did not prevent families from enjoying themselves. You can also read our full report here.

Colourful buildings and skies.

1. Festive fireworks

Dressing up for the occasion.

2. Hat'll do it

Can you spot yourself in this crowd picture?

3. Eager faces

Spectators welcome the parade.

4. Here they come

