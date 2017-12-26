Watch video of Little Mix birthday girl Jade Thirlwall at South Shields Boxing Day dip

Little Mix singing star Jade Thirlwall was among dozens of participants in South Shields's first Boxing Day Dip of the day.

Town girl Jade dressed as Santa to help raise cash for the local Cancer Connections charity, which organised the event, by running into the North Sea at Littlehaven Beach.

Six Santas get ready to take part in the Boxing Day dip today.

Today is also her 25th birthday.

