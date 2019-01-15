Water work issues lead to closure of town centre library and culture venue

Ongoing work water work repairs has led to the closure of a key town centre building.

The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in the Market Place, South Shields, has confirmed it will be shut for the rest of the day.

Northumbrian Water has said there was a disruption to the service, but the supply is now fully restored.

In an announcement it said: "Due to remedial work currently being undertaken by Northumbrian Water in the area which has affected water supply to The Word, the building will be closed from noon today and will remain closed for the rest of the day."

A spokeswoman for Northumbrian Water said: "A water leak was found during planned maintenance work on Station Road, South Shields earlier this morning.

"Customer water supplies were interrupted for around 45 minutes.

"While repairs to the burst water pipe are ongoing, supplies have now been fully restored.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience.”