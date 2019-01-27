Waves crash over pier during day of gales - but what does the weather hold for this week?

This was the stunning scene earlier on today as the North East was battered by high winds.

Gales of more than 40mph struck the region today, bringing bitter temperatures with it.

The wind brought down the side of one Sunderland pub, leaving debris to crash onto the roof of a van parked by the side of the building.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to Ocean Road, in Grangetown, Sunderland, following the report.

Read more: Sunderland pub owners tell of their shock after gable end smashes van



Tomorrow, the forecast by the Met Office predicts it will be dry, cold and sunny, but breezy along the coast at first, winds easing through the afternoon.

The sea at Seaham this afternoon.

There will be the possibly of wintry showers, mainly offshore, but some could affect coastal districts, with frost overnight.

The maximum temperature will be 3 °C.

From Tuesday to Thursday, it will stay cold, with potential for disruptive snow in central and southern areas from Tuesday into Wednesday, then more widespread rain and snow on Thursday.

Some severe overnight frosts are likely too.