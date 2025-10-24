We are concerned about the increase of HMOs on our doorsteps in South Shields

Residents in a prominent South Tyneside street are calling for an end to the number of multi-occupancy homes being approved by council chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in and around Westoe Road in South Shields say they are furious over the number of former family homes being converted into five or more bedroom lets – homes of multiple occupation (HMOs).

They are demanding council chiefs re-examine their policy around HMOs – and clamp down on the number in their neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past few weeks, they have secured a nearly 400-name petition calling for change – and won the backing of ward councillors.

They plan to raise the matter at a town meeting later this month and are pushing the council’s powerful Cabinet to change the rules when it meets in November.

Westoe Road residents have raised concerns over HMO properties with Cllr Kate Owens-Palmer and Cllr Paul Brenen. | National World

Cllr Paul Brenen said three properties on a stretch of the one-way road – close to the Westoe pub – had recently been granted HMO licences.

And he fears two other for-sale houses closer to South Shields Town Hall are next in line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cllr Brenen, backed by fellow South Tyneside Alliance Party councillor Cllr Kate Owens-Palmer, believes the council’s prohibitive powers are limited.

He says this is especially true in relation to properties with five bedrooms – which do not need an HMO licence – being converted to multi-occupancy.

They now want the council’s Cabinet to grant a restrictive Article 4 Direction when it meets on Thursday, November 6.

The direction allows a council to withdraw permitted development rights, if the character of an area is threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Brenen said: “Many residents are very concerned about the increase in HMOs on their doorsteps at Westoe.

“There are now three at the top part of Westoe Road. These were once family homes.

“There are also two properties for sale further down that look like they could be ripe for this type of development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “These are big Victorian terrace houses, with high ceilings and lots of room for development for the purpose of an HMO.

“There are now too many HMOs. They are causing parking problems, traffic flow issues and changing the entire character of the area.

“I think the council doesn’t currently have the power to stop them. HMOs started off as a trickle, but they are now a flood. It’s causing a real issue.

“I want there to be more control about how many of these HMOs there are and where they are. They seem to be slipping under the radar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, HMOs will be discussed at a meeting of South Tyneside Community Area Forum at the town hall, from 10am on Friday, October 28.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of a number of properties being converted to HMOs across the borough where that can be done under national permitted development rights and without the need for planning permission.

“Cabinet will be asked to consider the introduction of a further Article 4 Direction, in addition to the one that is already in effect in the Lawe Top area of South Shields, to withdraw those permitted development rights to give greater control over the concentration of HMOs.”