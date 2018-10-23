Weather forecast: windy conditions in South Shields

It's blustery outside this morning with gusts of wind expected to top 45mph in South Shields later today.

Gusts of wind are forecast to peak at 46mph at around 10am this morning and it will remain windy throughout the day.

Although it will start off cloudy this morning temperatures are expected to hit 15C later today and there will be sunny intervals throughout the afternoon.

Higher winds will mean that it feels around 4C cooler.

Tomorrow will be sunny but slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 14C.