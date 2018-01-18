Weather latest: (Mostly) Normal service resumes as North East battles back from snow chaos

A yellow weather warning was in place this morning as heavy snow keeps falling across the region.

Many areas saw a lot snowfall throughout the night, which led to treacherous driving conditions, with motorists warned to take extra care.

A19 northbound, just prior to Easington Services. Credit: Durham RPU.

Emergency services and local authority staff worked hard to get the region back to normal, and by early afternoon, most roads had reopened, accidents cleared and local services were up and running again.

Below is a snapshot of earlier updates, when disruption was at its worst.

Traffic:

Stagecoach North East: "Due to an RTA on Boldon Lane services using this area may be subject to delays as one lane is currently blocked. Passengers are advised to allow extra time to make any journeys.

Motorists are advised to take extra care after heavy snowfall overnight.

There are delays to eastbound traffic and one lane is closed on the A1231 Wessington Way, between the Barons Quay Road and Castletown Way junctions, due to a collapsed manhole.

Durham RPU: "The A19 northbound carriageway is now clear. Thanks for your patience."

Highways England: "Works to repair the traffic lights are ongoing #A19 both directions at the #A689 junction #Wolviston. Earlier delays have eased and an engineer has been requested to site, to clarify these are @HighwaysNEAST traffic lights not @stocktoncouncil as earlier reported."

​Cleveland Police: "Ensure adequate visibility by clearing front & back windscreens, side windows, wing mirrors & clear lights front & rear. Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users - this may mean clearing the bonnet & roof.

"When driving keep well back from the road user in front as stopping distances can be ten times greater than on dry roads. Stick to the main roads where you can and avoid exposed routes."

Durham RPU: "Delays A19 northbound, just prior to Easington Services - lane one closure. Broken down HGV, recovery on the way."

​Durham RPU: "Please be careful out there this morning. We're dealing with a number of road traffic collisions throughout the county but will have traffic flowing as quickly as we can. Please be patient."

Two lanes on the A1 are currently blocked due to a crash northbound in Chester-le-Street, at junction 63.

Traffic Tees: "The Transporter Bridge is OPEN."

Highways England: "A19 both directions approaching the A689 junction near Wolviston there are extremely long delays due to faulty traffic lights at this roundabout. @stocktoncouncil are aware and trying to get engineers to site."

One lane of the A19 is blocked southbound, near Doxford Park junction, due to a jack-knifed HGV and a further broke-down HGV, with emergency services at scene.

The A19 between the 1027 Billingham turnoff and Hartlepool was closed earlier due to the icy weather conditions, it has since reopened, but there is expected to be a big backlog of traffic.

Cleveland Police: "Please try and use an alternative route and do not travel unless necessary."

Durham Police RPU: "It's not great on the roads this morning, folks. If you do have to travel, please: Drive to the conditions, reduce your speed, use dipped beam, keep your distance, #GanCanny and most of all #drivetoarrive. You can be 5 mins late, an RTC takes longer!"

Earlier this morning, two HGV's stuck at southbound at Testos Roundabout caused problems on the road at South Tyneside.

Schools:

The region's schools are also affected, with a number of these closed to staff and pupils.

Metro:

So far there are no reported disruptions on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The service tweeted: "Good morning, we are open to help with Metro travel today. The service is up and running with trains to all destinations."

Rail:

There are no weather-related delays in the North East. Although, there are widespread problems elsewhere, see National Rail Inquiries

Buses:

Stagecoach North East:

Stagecoach North East: "Due to an RTA on Boldon Lane services using this area may be subject to delays as one lane is currently blocked. Passengers are advised to allow extra time to make any journeys.

"Hartlepool: We're nearly there! Two service 1's and a service 6 just over 10 minutes late and most other services under 5 minutes late - thanks to all customers patience this morning in the demanding weather conditions."

"Thanks to all passengers for your patience this morning after delays to svc's due to weather disruption . All svc's now back on track."

"All services are still suffering heavy delays, our drivers are working hard. Thanks for your patience."

"All services are suffering excessive delays this morning due to the weather. Please leave extra time for your journeys."

"Due to weather conditions we are experiencing delays to services however services are running. We are working hard to correct service."

"Hartlepool service 1, 3, 3A & 6 are experiencing delays as traffic lights at Raby Rd/Chester hotel are not working correctly."

Go North East:

"Service 56 now able to operate between The Drive & Springwell"

"The service 14 that should have left Langley Park at 06:58 is not operating due to the bus being stuck in snow. Apologies."

"Services 93 & 94 cannot serve Stoneygate Lane due to an abandoned car. Services will operate direct via Felling By Pass"

"Services 97, 97A & X97 cannot serve Fellside Park. Services will operate via Fellside Road observing all stops.Other roads in Whickham are passable."

"Due to an incident on the A19, the X10 due to leave Middlebrough at 06:15 is currently stuck. We'll update you when we have more information."

"Services V3, V4 & 46 cannot serve Bridgehill due to poor road conditions. Services will operate via Durham Road observing all stops."

"Services Q1 & Q2 are unable to serve Hendon Road & Split Crow Road in both directions due to a bus stuck on Hendon Road. Buses are diverting via Old Durham Road & Broadway using all stops on the diversion.

Air travel:

Newcastle International Airport says: "Following the snowfall overnight our snow team has kept the runway clear and the airport is fully operational this morning. Passengers are advised to arrive as normal, for the latest flight information please visit our website: https://www.newcastleairport.com"

Utilities:

There are unplanned power cuts in TS20,TS21 and TS22 postcodes. Northern Powergrid estimates that power will be restored by 2pm. There is also no power in DH6 (Bowburn). Estimate for restoration: 10am.

Local Authorities:

Hartlepool Borough Council:

"Refuse and recycling collections are currently behind schedule due to the adverse weather. We aim to complete all rounds today. Further updates will be provided as they become available. We'd like to thank residents for their patience."

Durham County Council:

"Romanway & Heighton HWRCs are now open"

"Middleton & Tudhoe HWRC have now reopened"

"The @metoffice have issued a yellow warning for #Snow, Ice & #Wind. Overnight rain, sleet & heavy snow is clearing to allow icy stretches to develop in places. Be prepared, take care and look out for neighbours."

"Our Household Waste Recycling Centres are being affected by the snow today. Heighington, Tudhoe, Middleton and Annfield sites will all be opening late while snow is cleared. Romanway HWRC will open later than usual today due to the adverse weather conditions."

Sunderland City Council:

"Given the current conditions, Roker Pier is closed to the general public at present. Weather and sea conditions will continue to be reviewed."

South Tyneside Borough Council:

Weather forecast:

Today's weather, according to the Met Office, will comprise of sunshine and wintry showers and it will feel cold, the service warns.

Early cloud will break, leading to largely bright but cold morning. Sunshine and further scattered wintry showers follow.

These will be most frequent across the Pennines, where some snow accumulations likely. Winds will also remain brisk, leading to a cold day with a maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight will be mostly dry, clear and cold, leading to a widespread frost. However, a few wintry showers will continue to move in from the west, bringing a risk of some icy patches and a minimum temperature -2 °C.

Friday will be another day of sunny spells, brisk winds, and occasional wintry showers. These will remain most frequent across the Pennines, where further snow accumulations are likely., with a maximum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday will see a frosty start, before turning sunny with brisk winds easing. It will then be frosty again overnight, before rain spreads east Sunday, preceded by some snow.

It is set to be less cold Monday, and rather cloudy, with rain possible.