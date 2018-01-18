Weather latest: Snow warning in place as North East battles wintry conditions

A yellow weather warning is in place this morning as heavy snow keeps falling across the region.

Many areas saw a lot snowfall throughout the night, which has led to treacherous driving conditions, with motorists warned to take extra care ahead of the morning rush-hour.

Traffic:

Highways England @HighwaysNEAST tweeted: "A19 both directions approaching the A689 junction near Wolviston there are extremely long delays due to faulty traffic lights at this roundabout. @stocktoncouncil are aware and trying to get engineers to site."

One lane of the A19 is blocked southbound, near Doxford Park junction, due to a jack-knifed HGV and a further broke-down HGV, with emergency services at scene.

The A19 between the 1027 Billingham turnoff and Hartlepool was closed earlier due to the icy weather conditions, it has since reopened, but there is expected to be a big backlog of traffic.

Cleveland Police tweeted: "Please try and use an alternative route and do not travel unless necessary."

Durham Police RPU tweeted a warning to drivers: "It's not great on the roads this morning, folks. If you do have to travel, please: Drive to the conditions, reduce your speed, use dipped beam, keep your distance, #GanCanny and most of all #drivetoarrive. You can be 5 mins late, an RTC takes longer!"

Earlier this morning, two HGV's stuck at southbound at Testos Roundabout caused problems on the road at South Tyneside.

Schools:

The regions schools are also affected, with a number of these closed to staff and pupils.

Metro:

So far there are no reported disruptions on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The service tweeted: "Good morning, we are open to help with Metro travel today. The service is up and running with trains to all destinations."

Rail:

Buses:

Air travel:

Newcastle International Airport says: "Following the snowfall overnight our snow team has kept the runway clear and the airport is fully operational this morning. Passengers are advised to arrive as normal, for the latest flight information please visit our website: https://www.newcastleairport.com"

Other:

Sunderland City Council tweeted: "Given the current conditions, Roker Pier is closed to the general public at present. Weather and sea conditions will continue to be reviewed."

Weather forecast:

Today's weather, according to the Met Office, will comprise of sunshine and wintry showers and it will feel cold, the service warns.

Early cloud will break, leading to largely bright but cold morning. Sunshine and further scattered wintry showers follow.

These will be most frequent across the Pennines, where some snow accumulations likely. Winds will also remain brisk, leading to a cold day with a maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight will be mostly dry, clear and cold, leading to a widespread frost. However, a few wintry showers will continue to move in from the west, bringing a risk of some icy patches and a minimum temperature -2 °C.

Friday will be another day of sunny spells, brisk winds, and occasional wintry showers. These will remain most frequent across the Pennines, where further snow accumulations are likely., with a maximum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday will see a frosty start, before turning sunny with brisk winds easing. It will then be frosty again overnight, before rain spreads east Sunday, preceded by some snow.

It is set to be less cold Monday, and rather cloudy, with rain possible.