Weather: Tuesday North East school closures

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today to pupils and staff:

South Tyneside:

Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Jarrow

County Durham:

Seaham Trinity Primary

Bullion Lane Primary School, Chester-le-Street

Framwellgate School

Stanley Crook Primary School

Our Lady & St Joseph's RCVA Primary

Elemore Hall School

Durham Trinity School & Sport College

Bluebell Meadow Primary School

West Pelton Primary School

Easington Colliery Primary School

Benfieldside Primary School

Laurel Avenue Primary School

Durham Blue Boat CofE (Aided) Junior School

Northhumberland:

Bellingham First School

Bellingham Middle School

West Woodburn First School

Greenhaugh First School

Otterburn First School

Kielder Community First School

Nunnykirk School

We will update this list with further closures as we become aware of them.

