Weather warning as Storm Dylan hits region

Weather forecasters have issued a warning for strong winds across the region as Storm Dylan hits the country.

Storm Dylan developed in the east Atlantic last night before moving across Northern Ireland and into Scotland bringing gusts of 55-65 mph in many parts.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for the North East on New Year's Eve meaning people should 'be aware'.

It said: "There is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal areas could also be a hazard.

"Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.

"Powers cuts may occur and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."

The Met Office says the winds will ease early this afternoon.

It is expected to staying unsettled into New Year's Day, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, turning wintry over northern hills.

Rain is set to arrive from the west on Tuesday, with some snow over northern hills while it will be very windy on Wednesday with blustery showers.

