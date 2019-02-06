Weather warnings as North East set to be battered by 50mph winds at the weekend

Prepare for gusts of up to 53mph
Drivers and passengers are being warned to baton down the hatches as strong winds are set to batter the North East.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for between 12pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of up to 53mph expected.

The warning reads: "A spell of very strong winds is expected to affect large parts of the UK leading to some travel disruption.

"What to expect: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely."