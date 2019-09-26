A cloudy and mild day in South Tyneside but rain is on its way
It’s due to be a cloudy but fairly mild day in South Tyneside but forecasters predict heavy rain is on it’s way and is expected to the region on Sunday, September 29.
It’s an overcast day in South Tyneside with the sunshine attempting to break through the clouds throughout most of the day on Thursday, September 26.
Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 17°C but won’t fall lower than 13°C.
Although it will stay dry on Thursday, rain is on it’s way with light showers forecast for Friday and heavy rain expected throughout most of Sunday.
Looking at the weather forecast for the North East, a Met Office spokesman said: “A mostly dry start, but rather cloudy. A breezy day follows with sunny spells developing, but also occasional showers. These perhaps heavy and blustery at times, although many parts remaining dry.”