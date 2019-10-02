Cold start to Wednesday with sunny spells forecast for South Shields
Forecasters are predicting a chilly start with a dry and sunny day ahead for South Tyneside.
The Met Office’s experts say Wednesday, October 2, will go on to be cool with occasionally brisk northwesterly winds following a night where temperatures dropped to 2 °C.
It is expected clouds will form during the afternoon and there will be a slight frost forming inland overnight with light winds.
The warmest it will be is 13 °C, with it likely to be around 6 °C early on during the morning.
Sunset will be at 6.40pm.
Elsewhere in the North East, flood warnings remain in place for coastal areas of Northumberland, Sunderland and Hartlepool.
Further rain or heavy showers on are expected on Friday, sometimes breezy, but clearing overnight.
Then on Saturday, it will be sometimes sunny with rain later.
