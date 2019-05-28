Damp start to school holidays in South Shields - here's what to expect from the weather for the rest of the week

Families have had a wet start to the half term holidays as cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain put the dampeners on dreams of sunny days out.

After gloomy skies and wet weather took the edge off Bank Holiday Monday activities, including a soggy end to popular three-day food festival in Bents Park, Tuesday also proved something of a wash out.

It was definitely brolly weather

Wednesday is forecast to begin misty and foggy, which will clear quickly to leave sunny skies later in the morning, but with the clouds returning in the afternoon, complete with patchy rain. The temperature is not expected to get higher than 15C.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for more breezy days with more cloud and outbreaks of rain on Thursday and Friday, at times heavy over the hills.

Saturday is expected to be drier and brighter, with families hoping for better weather on the final weekend of half term.

Met Office forecasters, however, expect a brighter outlook for the weather as we get into June.

Dark clouds approach the pier

The long-range forecast for the first few weeks of next month predicts a more settled weather picture for the first part of June.

"This is especially the case in the north and northwest of the UK, where it is likely to be much warmer," states the forecast.

"Whilst this is likely to bring spells of dry and often sunny weather, occasional outbreaks of heavy, possibly thundery showers may develop anywhere.

"Late in the month, there is a possibility of more unsettled conditions returning with longer spells of rain across the UK at times, perhaps with some stronger winds. Temperatures will be near normal or warm overall for the time of year, warmest conditions most likely in the southeast."

Heavy rain in Whitburn