Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as the town looks set for bright spells and warm temperatures

As we head into the weekend (Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12) forecasters are expecting sunny weather and warmer temperatures as we begin to approach summer.

Temperatures are set to average at around 18°C however we could see highs of 20°C over the three-day period.

Bad news for hayfever sufferers – the pollen count expected to be medium to high across the weekend.

This is what you can expect from the weather this weekend in Hartlepool, according to Met Office forecasters.

Friday, June 10

Forecasters are predicting sunny spells and clear skies right throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to sit at around 20°C as we head throughout the day, with a warm night also forecast.

The Met Office says that the pollen count will be high today so those with hayfever will need to be aware of that.

Saturday, June 11

The bright weather looks set to continue as we head into Saturday morning however we could see the odd patch of cloud.

Forecasters are expecting more cloudy spells as we head into the afternoon and there could be a slight chance of some light rain showers.

As we head into the evening, more sunny weather is forecast, with daily highs of 19°C.

Sunday, June 12

A cloudy start to the day is expected however we could see some sunny spells around mid-morning.

More cloud throughout the afternoon and into the evening, making it feel cooler than the previous two days.