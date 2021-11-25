Here's when high winds will hit the North East as Storm Arwen set to bring 60mph gusts

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning which runs from 3pm on Friday, November 26 until 9am on Saturday, November 27.

Weather experts say high winds are due to hit the region with gusts up to 60mph.

It covers Sunderland, South Tyneside, County Durham, Hartlepool and Northumberland.

Forecasters have said that the high winds, associated with Storm Arwen, are expected to cause some travel disruption and damage.

The Met Office said: “Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.

"Very windy and cold Saturday with showery outbreaks, wintry away from the coast.”

Here’s an hour by hour forecast throughout the weather warning (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):

Friday, November 25

3pm: 5C, sunny intervals, 29mph

4pm: 4C, cloudy, 30mph

5pm: 4C, cloudy, 31mph

6pm: 3C, cloudy, 30mph

7pm: 3C, cloudy, 30mph

8pm: 3C, rain, 31mph

9pm: 4C, rain, 34mph

10pm: 5C, rain, 39mph

11pm: 5C, rain, 43mph

Saturday, November 27

12am: 5C, heavy rain, 49mph

3am: 5C, heavy rain, 58mph

6am: 5C, heavy rain, 61mph

9am: 5C, rain with sunny spells, 59mph

