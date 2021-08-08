The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with rain predicted across much of Sunday, August 8 in South Tyneside.

After a cloudy start, the Met Office expects rain and showers for South Tyneside across the day.

According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.

Heavy rain is expected for South Tyneside

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for South Tyneside on Sunday, when temperatures will peak around 19ºC with rain expected for most of the afternoon and into the evening.

10am: South Tyneside weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16ºC

11am: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC

12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC

1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC

2pm: Light showers and 19ºC

3pm: Heavy rain and 18ºC

4pm: Light rain and 18ºC

5pm: Light rain and 18ºC

6pm: Light rain and 17ºC

7pm: Light rain and 17ºC

8pm: Light rain and 17ºC

9pm: Cloudy and 16ºC

10pm: Cloudy and 16ºC

11pm: Cloudy and 16ºC

The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.

It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.

