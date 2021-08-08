Hour-by-hour breakdown for South Tyneside weather as Met Office issue yellow warning across North East
Heavy rain and showers are on the way for South Tyneside as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the North East.
The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with rain predicted across much of Sunday, August 8 in South Tyneside.
After a cloudy start, the Met Office expects rain and showers for South Tyneside across the day.
According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for South Tyneside on Sunday, when temperatures will peak around 19ºC with rain expected for most of the afternoon and into the evening.
10am: South Tyneside weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16ºC
11am: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC
12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC
1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC
2pm: Light showers and 19ºC
3pm: Heavy rain and 18ºC
4pm: Light rain and 18ºC
5pm: Light rain and 18ºC
6pm: Light rain and 17ºC
7pm: Light rain and 17ºC
8pm: Light rain and 17ºC
9pm: Cloudy and 16ºC
10pm: Cloudy and 16ºC
11pm: Cloudy and 16ºC
The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.
It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.