A weather warning has been issued for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside with a danger to life and the potential for disruption to travel as Storm Floris is set to unleash her wrath.

The Met Office have issued the Yellow Weather Warning for wind which in place until midnight today (August 4).

Floris is expected to bring a “spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to northern UK”.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, with injuries and danger to life from flying debris also possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

There is also the potential for disruption to travel with roads and bridges possibly being closed and road, rail and ferry services affected and cancellations possible.

Check out the Met Office breakdown for the region’s weather as Storm Floris hits the North East.

Between 10am and midday rain is forecast with winds gusting up to 48mph. The early afternoon, between midday and 2pm will see the rain clear to leave sunny skies accompanied by unseasonably strong winds of up to 54mph.

The strongest winds are set to hit the region between 2pm and 5pm, with westerly winds in excess of 55mph. Winds are forecast to gust in excess of 50mph between 5pm and 7pm, before eventually beginning to ease.

Floris is still expected to bring windspeeds of 44mph at 8pm and 40mph at 9pm before decreasing 38mph and 34mph at 10pm and 11pm.

Despite the strong winds, the forecast is set to be dry and sunny throughout the afternoon and evening.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.