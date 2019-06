Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Hartlepool as Met Office issues weather warnings

Hartlepool is set to be hit by heavy rain and disruption as Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for rain.

Monday (10 June) will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, with a peak temperature of 14C.

Shutterstock

But heavy, continuous rain is set to hit on Tuesday (11 June), continuing throughout the day on both Wednesday (12 June) and Thursday (13 June).

Weather warnings

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Hartlepool from midnight on Tuesday 11 June until 12pm on Thursday 13 June.

Hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain hits

Tuesday (11 June)

08:00 - Light rain - 11C

09:00 - Overcast - 11C

10:00 - Light rain - 11C

11:00 - Light rain - 11C

12:00 - Light rain - 11C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

16:00 -Light rain - 11C

17:00 - Light rain - 11C

18:00 - Light rain - 11C

19:00 - Light rain - 11C

20:00 - Light rain - 11C

21:00 - Light rain - 11C

22:00 - Light rain - 11C

23:00 - Light rain - 11C

Wednesday (12 June)

07:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

10:00 - Light rain - 12C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

22:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

Thursday (13 June)

07:00 - Light rain - 11C

10:00 - Light rain - 12C

13:00 - Light shower - 12C

16:00 - Light shower - 13C

19:00 - Light shower - 13C

22:00 - Cloudy - 12C