How long is the rain set to last? This week’s weather outlook for South Tyneside

South Tyneside will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees Celsius this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 20.

Tuesday, July 6, is set to begin with heavy rain, petering out into lighter scattered showers in the afternoon.

Heavy rain at Littlehaven beach weebles.

Wednesday, July 7, looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers anticipated in the late afternoon and early evening (between 4pm and 7pm, roughly).

Finally, Thursday, July 8, is forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells – a pattern that is predicted to continue into and throughout the weekend.

High pollen levels are also expected this week, with moderate UV exposure.

