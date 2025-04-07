Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easrly risers mays till be used to colder mornings, but it won’t be long until chilly temperatures will be a thing of the past.

Spring has definitely hit the North East with dry and sunny conditions putting us in the mood for beaches, beer gardens and barbecues.

The Met Office forecast is predicting further dry conditions later this week with somewhat of a mini heatwave expected to kick in before the weekend, continuing into the two day break.

While we have already seen sunny conditions this year, cool breezes and overnight dips in temperature have resulted in less consistent days to enjoy the sun, but that is all set to change in the North East.

Later this week a huge spell of warm weather is set to hit the region.

The Met Office forecast is predicting a few days of summer-like weather this week and into next week, and this is all the information you need to know.

When will a mini heatwave hit the North East?

After a cool but sunny start to the week, Wednesday, April 9 will see cloud cover most of the area before temperatures rise from Thursday.

Highs of 19°C are expected on Thursday, rising from overnight lows of 5°C with similar conditions, or even slightly higher, expected on Friday, April 11.

Anyone working from Monday to Friday this week may think they are missing out on the best temperatures, but a further day of 19°C highs are predicted into Saturday too, before cloud cover returns and temperatures fall to 15°C on Sunday, April 13 and into the new week.

Moving into the rest of the month, the Met Office’s medium range forecast reads: Most areas will be dry and sunny with light winds at first as high pressure extends across much of the UK. However, it will be cloudier and breezier in parts of the far north with some light rain or drizzle at times. Temperatures will be above normal away from windward coasts.

It continues: “A gradual change to a more unsettled weather regime is likely thereafter, with Atlantic frontal systems from the west or showers from the south making inroads across the UK. This is expected to herald a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.”

