Met Office forecasters predict 'very warm' week for North East with temperatures hitting 24°C

Met Office forecasters are predicting a few hot days for the North East in the coming week, with sunshine and temperatures of up to 24°C on the agenda for parts of the region.

While the rest of this weekend is expected to be overcast with a chance of light rain, we can expect the sun to well and truly have his hat on by Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8.

The Met Office outlook for Monday onwards said: “Monday, a cloudy start with some rain, drier and brighter later, especially in east.

"Tuesday and Wednesday, largely dry with sunny spells after early patchy low cloud. Warm or very warm.”

So if you’re looking to make some plans for the coming days, check out our round-up below to see when the weather’s set to be best.

Here is the summary for the week ahead:

There's some sunny weather in store this week - perfect for a walk by the beach!

Monday, September 6: 15°C to 22°C. Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.

Tuesday, September 7: 16°C to 24°C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Wednesday, September 8: 15°C to 24°C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nightime.

Thursday, September 9: 15°C to 22°C. Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening.

Friday, September 10: 13°C to 20°C. Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon.

