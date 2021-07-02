Met Office issue yellow weather warning for thunderstorms as heavy rain is set to hit North East

The yellow weather warning runs from tomorrow (July 3) at 6am until 23.59pm on Saturday night and covers the whole region.

Met Office forecasters have predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms, which may bring some disruption as England take on Ukraine in the Euros quarter-final.

Showers are set to develop throughout the day before turning heavy and thundery in places into the afternoon.

Thunderstorm set for North East.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move northeastwards before clearing into the North Sea Saturday afternoon.

"Many places will see a short period of heavy rain whilst some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.”

The alert warns of spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Forecasters says there is a small possibility of flooding in some homes and businesses with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

The Met Office say that there is also a slight chance of power cuts across the region following possible lightning.

Showers across the North East are expected to be ‘hit-and-miss’ throughout the day as further outbreaks of light rain showers into Sunday are predicted with some sunny spells.

