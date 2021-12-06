Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for wind in South Tyneside as the Storm Arwen recovery effort continues

The weather warning comes into force at 9am on Tuesday, December 7 and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.

Forecasters are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced during Storm Arwen on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, however they could still cause some disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.

“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4°C."

Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph with forecasters saying that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind.

The Met Office is also warning that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is possible, there could be some short term loss of power and other services along with some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Forecasters are predicting that it will be a much calmer day on Wednesday, December 8, with wind speeds dropping to around 25mph.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.